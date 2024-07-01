Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 6-27-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 01, 2024
BBN Tonight full episode (6-27-24)
Reed's Watch Party in London (6-27-24)
TBT Bracket Reveal (6-27-24)
Meet the Wildcats: Ansley Almonor (6-27-24)
UK Athletics Headlines (6-27-24)
UK Track at Olympic Trials (6-27-24)

Eli Gehn and Kinsey Lee host in the studio. See Reed Sheppard's NBA Draft night watch party in London, Kentucky and see the recently-revealed bracket for the upcoming TBT event happening in Lexington.

Plus, meet Ansley Almonor! The new Wildcat sits down with Keith Farmer as part of our "Meet the Wildcats" series.

We also have more headlines from throughout the world of UK Athletics, and we have a schedule of upcoming Olympic Trials track and field events which will feature former Wildcats.

