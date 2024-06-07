Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-6-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 06, 2024
Catching up with Craig Skinner and the Volleyball Cats (6-6-24)
Kentucky Baseball NCAA Regional Recap (6-6-24)
Keaton Daniel - NCAA pole vault champion (6-6-24)
UK's 2024 NCAA Academic Progress (6-6-24)

Kentucky Volleyball head coach Craig Skinner joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in studio to unveil the 2024 volleyball non-conference schedule and talk about the First Serve Showcase and the team trip to Japan.

UK Sports Video recaps Kentucky's regional sweep as we wait for Saturday to arrive.

Senior pole vaulter Keaton Daniel makes history by being the only vaulter in program history to win both indoor and outdoor gold in the NCAA championships.

