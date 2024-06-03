Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team to face Nebraska at 2024 AVCA First Serve Showcase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team is set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the American Volleyball Coaches' Association First Serve Showcase on Aug. 27 in Louisville, AVCA announced.

AVCA detailed that the match will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Aug. 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville. The Louisville Cardinals will then face the Wisconsin Badgers 30 minutes after the Kentucky versus Nebraska match-up.

As noted by AVCA, both games will be televised by the ESPN family of networks, and the exact channel will be announced later.

"The AVCA is very excited to bring together four teams of this caliber to get the new season started,” said AVCA CEO Dr. Jaime Gordon. “AVCA First Serve offers another way to showcase the sport and continue the momentum from the record-setting 2023 season.”

Due to the Aug. 27 showcase, the beginning and end of the season will have taken place at the KFC Yum! Center. The center is also home to the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place from Dec. 19-22, AVCA noted.

Tickets for the showcase will be available at 10 a.m. on June 14 at ticketmaster.com or the KFC Yum! Center box office. In addition, those interested can purchase pre-sale tickets from June 10-13.

Find more information on the AVCA First Serve Showcase here.

