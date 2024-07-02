BBN Tonight full episode 7-1-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the studio with the latest on all things UK Athletics! They'll catch you up on the Wildcats in the NBA who have recently signed massive contracts, as well as their fellow, former Cats who are Paris-bound this month.

We'll also continue our exclusive series with the UK men's basketball team, "Meet the Wildcats." Up next, it's Brandon Garrison! Our Sierra Newton talks with the rising sophomore, who transferred from Oklahoma State to join Mark Pope in Lexington.

Stick around, because we also have news and notes regarding the UK football team, the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this summer's "TBT" event featuring former Wildcats. For more information about the group's plans throughout the weekend, click here.

