BBN Tonight: Full Episode 7-10-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 10, 2024
Meet the Wildcats: Kerr Kriisa (7-10-24)
Wildcats in the 2024 Paris Olympics (7-10-24)
MLB Draft projections (7-10-24)
Former Cat signs with Lexington Sporting Club(7-10-24)

Mark Pope takes over a Lexington Kroger, and Kerr Kriisa sits down with BBN Tonight's Kinsey Lee for our Meet the Wildcats series.

The Olympics are right around the corner, and several Cats will be representing their home countries. There's also a men's basketball scrimmage coming up tonight, which will pit three former Wildcats against three more former Wildcats! We have more on Team USA vs. Team Canada. Plus: Wenyen Gabriel releases a statement on what it means to him to represent South Sudan this summer in Paris.

Then, we have the latest MLB Draft projections and what it means for UK baseball. Hear from ESPN MLB insider, Kiley McDaniel.

