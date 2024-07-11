BBN Tonight: Full Episode 7-10-24

Mark Pope takes over a Lexington Kroger, and Kerr Kriisa sits down with BBN Tonight's Kinsey Lee for our Meet the Wildcats series.

The Olympics are right around the corner, and several Cats will be representing their home countries. There's also a men's basketball scrimmage coming up tonight, which will pit three former Wildcats against three more former Wildcats! We have more on Team USA vs. Team Canada. Plus: Wenyen Gabriel releases a statement on what it means to him to represent South Sudan this summer in Paris.

Then, we have the latest MLB Draft projections and what it means for UK baseball. Hear from ESPN MLB insider, Kiley McDaniel.

BBN Tonight

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.