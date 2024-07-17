Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode (7-17-24)

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jul 17, 2024
SEC Football Media Days in full swing (7-17-24)
Tyler Ulis Mic'd Up (7-17-24)
Get to Know Josh Petersen: UK WBB Assistant Coach (7-17-24)
Vincent "Sweet Pea" Burns passes away at 43 (7-17-24)

Devin Burkes is running it back for another year in blue! Read more about the UK baseball catcher's decision here, and watch tonight's show to hear what Nick Mingione said about the senior this season. Then, Kinsey Lee and Jeremy Jarmon bring us the latest Kentucky football talk from SEC Football Media Days in Dallas.

We're just days away from the start of "The Basketball Tournament" in Lexington, and the team of Kentucky alumni, "La Familia," is hard at work. We bring you a behind-the-scenes look at practice with head coach Tyler Ulis mic'd up!

We're also continuing to introduce you to this year's Kentucky women's basketball team. Maggie Davis sits down with assistant coach Josh Petersen.

