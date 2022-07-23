Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 7-22-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 20:00:48-04
BBN Tonight full episode 7-22-22
Luke Fortner is heading to training camp (7-22-22)
Will Levis QB1 + Preseason Polls (7-22-22)
Confronting the enemy (7-22-22)
UK football posters available SATURDAY (7-22-22)

Luke Fortner talks about Josh Allen ahead of the Jaguars training camp. How is the reunion going?!

Then, see where the media ranked Kentucky football in this year's preseason poll, and watch part two of the Will Levis feature: QB 1.

Plus, hear from Oscar Tshiebwe on how the summer has been going for him. The full interview will air Saturday on Best of the Bluegrass at 7 p.m. on LEX 18 News. Our Josh Berrian covered the UK basketball team's day in Morehead, Kentucky. See what happened when a Tennessee fan made a surprise appearance!

Click here for more information on this year's Kentucky football poster.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!