BBN Tonight full episode 7-26-23

UK basketball players Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards join Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis in the studio to discuss La Familia Autograph Tour and their recent Globl Jam gold medal performance in Toronto.

Then, we break down Kentucky volleyball's preseason honors and predictions, while getting a behind-the-scenes look at some recent team bonding! Plus, we're going in-depth on one of the most-memorable plays from the Mark Stoops era.

Join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.