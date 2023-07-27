Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 7-26-23

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 20:01:03-04
BBN Tonight full episode 7-26-23
Edwards & Sheppard talk La Familia autograph tour (7-26-23)
Kentucky Volleyball predicted to win the SEC (7-26-23)
Trevin Wallace: Big time player (7-26-23)
Darryl Jackson added to Kentucky Track & Field (7-26-23)

UK basketball players Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards join Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis in the studio to discuss La Familia Autograph Tour and their recent Globl Jam gold medal performance in Toronto.

Then, we break down Kentucky volleyball's preseason honors and predictions, while getting a behind-the-scenes look at some recent team bonding! Plus, we're going in-depth on one of the most-memorable plays from the Mark Stoops era.

Join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth