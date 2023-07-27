BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-27-23)

Four Wildcats join Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio. Kentucky Baseball's Devin Burkes and Mason Moore have made the decision to return for the 2023-24 season we talk about it and more.

Kentucky Basketball's Tre Mitchell and Jordan Burks discuss team chemistry and the "La Familia Autograph Tour."

BBN Tonight's Eli Gehn traveled up I-75 to catch up with former Wildcat, Yusuf Corker. They talk about his journey to the Cincinnati Bengals.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.