BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-27-23)

Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 27, 2023
IN STUDIO: Devin Burkes, Mason Moore return to UK Baseball
Jordan Burks, Tre Mitchell in studio (7-27-23)
Catching up with Yusuf Corker (7-27-23)

Four Wildcats join Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio. Kentucky Baseball's Devin Burkes and Mason Moore have made the decision to return for the 2023-24 season we talk about it and more.

Kentucky Basketball's Tre Mitchell and Jordan Burks discuss team chemistry and the "La Familia Autograph Tour."

BBN Tonight's Eli Gehn traveled up I-75 to catch up with former Wildcat, Yusuf Corker. They talk about his journey to the Cincinnati Bengals.

