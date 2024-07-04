Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-3-24)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 03, 2024
UKT&F sends seven to 2024 Olympics (7-3-24)
Meet the Wildcats: Otega Oweh (7-3-24)
J.J. Weaver speaks at National Symposium for Children's Grief (7-3-24)
Six earn WGCA All-American Scholars Honors (7-3-24)

Seven Track & Field Wildcats made the 2024 Paris Olympics team, including world-leading 100-meter hurdler Masai Russell.

Meet the Wildcats continue, we hear from Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh.

Kentucky Football's J.J. Weaver recently spoke at the National Symposium for Children's Grief. We have footage from the event.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18