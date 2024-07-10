Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 7-9-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 09, 2024
BBN Tonight 7-9-24
Kenny Brooks at practice (7-9-24)
Meet the Wildcats: Andrew Carr (7-9-24)
Cats in the ISCO Championship (7-9-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis bring you the latest UK Athletics headlines, including UK women's basketball head coach Kenny Brooks mic'd up at a recent practice and an upcoming opportunity to meet him! Plus: updated pictures from the renovations at Memorial Coliseum.

Then, watch Maggie's interview with Andrew Carr, the Kentucky basketball graduate transfer who's eager to bring his vast college basketball experience to the Bluegrass.

Watch the rest of our exclusive "Meet the Wildcats" series here.

Then, we have the latest from the ISCO Championship, including the three former Wildcats who are competing at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club.

