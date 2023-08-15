Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-14-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 19:59:59-04
First football scrimmage = learning experience for all (8-14-23)
Valentine shines in debut (8-14-23)
Men's Basketball adds Zvonimir Ivisic (8-14-23)
JJ Weaver named to Bednarik watch list (8-14-23)

The Kentucky football team went full 11-on-11 scrimmage this weekend and head coach Mark Stoops shares there is plenty of improvement on both sides of the ball.

JJ Weaver has been named to theChuck Bednarik Award watchlist, an award given to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player.

