BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-14-23)

The Kentucky football team went full 11-on-11 scrimmage this weekend and head coach Mark Stoops shares there is plenty of improvement on both sides of the ball.

JJ Weaver has been named to theChuck Bednarik Award watchlist, an award given to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player.

