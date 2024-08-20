BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-19-24)

The University of Kentucky Volleyball team hosted media day at Joe Craft Center.

The Wildcats, ranked ninth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, preview the season ahead, including the AVCA First Serve Showcase.

BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer bring the latest from Head Coach Craig Skinner and the gang.

