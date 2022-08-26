Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode 8-25-22

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 25, 2022
Kentucky football's first game of the season is nine days away, and we have you covered on the latest from practice! Hear from Brad White and Will Levis. Plus, Rhyne Howard is the WNBA Rookie of the Year and UK volleyball starts its season Friday night in Lexington! Hear how the team is preparing.

BBN Tonight sat down exclusively with Kentucky football's Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow, Rich Scangarello and Brad White. We have a preview of that conversation tonight, but make sure you join us Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. for our UK Football Season Preview episode to see more!

Plus a behind-the-scenes look at UK basketball in the Bahamas.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

