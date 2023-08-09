BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-8-23)

Week one of Fall Camp is now under our belts, so we talked to offensive coordinator Liam Coen about what he likes from his group. Tight end Izayah Cummings looks to be a standout in his senior year.

The Big Blue Wall continues to be a talking point as the first games day draws closer. Maggie Davis talked to offensive line coach Zach Yenser about last season's performance, and what changes are being made.

Tight ends Josh Kattus and Brenden Bates take over media day!

Mark your calendars, the Kentucky Men's Basketball team will face UNC in theCBS Sports Classic on December 16.

