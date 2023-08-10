BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-9-23)

Head Kentucky Football Coach Mark Stoops is entering year 11 at the helm, so Maggie Davis had to ask, what were the players doing 11 years ago? 🤔

Running back Ray Davis breaks down the room and offensive coordinator Liam Coen shares how freshman Anthony Brown has impressed with his growth from spring camp to fall.

Running backs coach and Special Teams coordinator Jay Boulware talks exclusively with Maggie Davis about how his time at Kentucky has been so far and what this RB group can do.

The women's basketball team is taking a road trip to India to see former Wildcat and WNBA superstar Rhyne Howard in action, and they want BBN to join along.

CATCH BUS TO WATCH RHYNE HOWARD

Former softball star Kayla Kowalik is already making waves in the professional world being named the World Fast Pitch Rookie of the Year!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.