BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-9-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 20:00:08-04
11 years of Stoops (8-9-23)
Jay Boulware one-on-one (8-9-23)
Wigging out with the Women's Basketball team (8-9-23)
Kayla Kowalik ROTY (8-9-23)

Head Kentucky Football Coach Mark Stoops is entering year 11 at the helm, so Maggie Davis had to ask, what were the players doing 11 years ago? 🤔

Running back Ray Davis breaks down the room and offensive coordinator Liam Coen shares how freshman Anthony Brown has impressed with his growth from spring camp to fall.

Running backs coach and Special Teams coordinator Jay Boulware talks exclusively with Maggie Davis about how his time at Kentucky has been so far and what this RB group can do.

The women's basketball team is taking a road trip to India to see former Wildcat and WNBA superstar Rhyne Howard in action, and they want BBN to join along.

CATCH BUS TO WATCH RHYNE HOWARD

Former softball star Kayla Kowalik is already making waves in the professional world being named the World Fast Pitch Rookie of the Year!

