BBN Tonight full episode (9-2-22)

Keith Farmer, Anna Tarullo, and Jeremy Jarmon get you ready for Kentucky football's opening game of the season against Miami of Ohio.

The game will not be available on a tradition TV broadcast. Click here for information on how to stream.

We also have a look back at the very first UK football win of the Mark Stoops era, which just happened to have come over... yep, Miami of Ohio! Hear what Coach Stoops told reporters back in 2013.

Then, BBN Tonight reporter Maggie Davis previews the UK men's golf season with her behind-the-scenes interviews from the teams' photo day. Hear from golfers Alex Goff, Garrett Wood and Campbell Kremer.

BBN Tonight

We'll have much more on this weekend's game, including an in-depth film break down by Jarmon, on our brand-new episode of BBN Gameday!

The weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com, brings the Big Blue Nation unparalleled access and inside analysis you won't get anywhere else.