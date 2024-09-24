BBN Tonight full episode (9-23-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by Eli Gehn to recap Kentucky football's win over Ohio. Hear from Mark Stoops and his players, including quarterback Brock Vandagriff, wide receiver Dane Key, and defensive back Maxwell Hairston. They'll also discuss which freshmen had an impact in the non-conference matchup.

Then, the Voice of the Wildcats joins the show to break down the week four win and preview a week five road test in Oxford. Hear Tom Leach's takes on UK's identity at this point in the season and what he expects out of Kentucky vs. Ole Miss.

Plus: it was Hall of Fame weekend in the Bluegrass! Former Kentucky track phenom and current world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone joins the show. She talks with Eli Gehn about her induction into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame, her advice to young athletes starting in the sport, and what the Wildcats mean to her.

Stick with us because we also have more information on this year's Big Blue Madness.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.