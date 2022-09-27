BBN Tonight full episode 9-26-22

Kentucky football is 4-0, and we're breaking down how they got it done over Northern Illinois. Anna Tarullo and Eli Gehn host from the studio, and Keith Farmer has an exclusive, post-game interview with Will Levis. You'll also hear from Mark Stoops, Rich Scangarello, Brad White, Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown!

Plus, the UK men's basketball team is going to eastern Kentucky to play this year's Blue/White game. We have more details on the team's upcoming trip to Pikeville.

Then, the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, joins us with his take on Saturday's win over the Huskies, the Cats upcoming trip to Oxford, and what Chris Rodriguez's return will mean for the run game.

Stick around, because Anna is taking us with her for another edition of TAILGATES WITH TARULLO! It was UK's parents weekend, so she checks in with the football team's friends and family in the Kroger Field parking lots.

