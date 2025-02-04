BBN Tonight: full episode Monday (2-3-25)

Eli Gehn and Kinsey Lee break down Kentucky's loss to John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Rupp Arena. Hear from Mark Pope, Jaxson Robinson and Amari Williams, as well as Coach Cal, DJ Wagner and Adou Thiero.

Then, Tom Leach joins the show with his take on the loss and what the Cats do next. Check out his preview of UK's road trip to Oxford.

Georgia Amoore is your National Player of the Week following a 43-point performance at Oklahoma. More on the incredible stat line.

One future Cat also had a busy weekend. We're checking in on Jasper Johnson.

