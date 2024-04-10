Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight: full show (4-9-24)

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:23 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 20:23:44-04
BBN Tonight full episode 4-9-24
Calipari steps down at Kentucky (4-9-24)
Fans + Players react to Cal news (4-9-24)
Cal's impact off the court (4-9-24)
Ellen Calipari's message to BBN (4-9-24)

Hear from John Calipari following today's official announcementhe's stepping down as Kentucky basketball's head coach after 15 seasons with the Wildcats.

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis have more in tonight's live episode of BBN Tonight. They start by breaking down Coach Cal's parting message to Big Blue Nation, followed by Mitch Barnhart's statement on the move. Then, Maggie takes a look at Calipari's legacy in the Bluegrass.

They'll also discuss the latest on the coaching search to fill Calipari's role, including three major names who have already addressed the opening. Plus, hear from the "horseshoe of wisdom" gathered at Wheeler's Pharmacy this morning, and see the reaction by Calipari's former players. Another Cat has also announced his intentions for next season...

Then, hear from one mother who's ready to share the impact John Calipari had on her family's life when they were dealing with a tragedy.

And finally, Ellen Calipari, AKA Mrs. Cal, AKA The Princess, posts her own video message to the Big Blue Nation.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18