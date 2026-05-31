Big Offensive Day Powers Kentucky Into Morgantown Regional Final

Following a comeback victory against Wake Forest, Kentucky advanced into the winners' bracket setting up a date with the 16th overall seed, West Virginia.

No, it's not Groundhog's Day. The Wildcats and Mountaineers had met four times in the past three tournaments, splitting those games two each. Saturday's grudge match marked the third time in the last four NCAA Tournaments the two squads faced off.

Despite facing off a top ten pitching staff in the entire country, Kentucky used one of its best offensive performances of the season to best the Mountaineers 11-9.

It couldn't have been a better start for Kentucky. The Wildcats worked the bases loaded, and then Ethan Hindle stroked a single into left center to score Jayce Tharish and Tyler Bell.

Next batter, Braxton Van Cleave took West Virginia starter Maxx Yehl 417 feet for a two-run home run to extend the Kentucky lead to 4-0. After recording just two outs, Yehl, the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, was pulled from the game.

BAT SIGNAL!!!!@Braxton_VC in his Dark Knight arch!!!



A MAMMOTH blast!



UK 4, WVU 0 pic.twitter.com/No8J7XogcY — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 30, 2026

After nearly batting around in the first inning, Kentucky did even more damage in the second inning. Luke Lawrence pulled a double onto the warning track to hoist another run onto the scoreboard. Hindle would tack on another RBI as well after a fielders choice. Kentucky led 6-0 after two innings.

West Virginia got on the board after Gavin Kelly blasted a two-run home run deep into left center field in the top of the third inning.

The Mounaineers added to that tally in the fourth inning. Tyrus Hall slugged a RBI double, and then scored on a Harris balk. UK's starter was pulled afterwards, and finished the game throwing three and two thirds innings, four strikeouts, two walks and five earned runs.

Ryan Mullan came in first in relief, but was unable to get an out. Jack Sams entered next, hitting a batter with the bases loaded to plate one more Mountaineer. West Virginia cut the deficit to 6-5 after the top of the fourth inning.

In the fifth, West Virginia tied the game up after Armani Guzman score following an errant throw to third base from Owen Jenkins.

Jenkins redeemed himself, though, stroking a two RBI single with the bases juiced to put the Wildcats back on top 8-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Mountaineers scratched back to tie the game after another Kelly home run and Hall RBI double. Things were tied 8-8 after seven innings.

Things changed in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Lawrence and Hudson Brown both recording RBI hits to re-take the lead. Kentucky entered the ninth inning up 11-8.

LUUUUUUKEE!



He does it again!



Cats lead 9-8. pic.twitter.com/QyPAoyTdlg — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 31, 2026

Jack Bennett closed the door, and Kentucky picked up a massive victory in hostile territory. The Wildcats take on the winner between Wake Forest and West Virginia on Sunday at 5 p.m.

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