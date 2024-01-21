'Big Z' Zvonimir Ivišić has a big debut in Kentucky's 105-96 win

LEXINGTON, Ky (BBN TONIGHT) — Saturday afternoon, 'Big Z' Zvonimir Ivišić posted on social media that he "was free." And boy, did he make the most of his debut on the court in Rupp Arena Saturday night. Big Z finished the evening with a packed stat line of 13 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and steals. Veterans Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves led the way with 23 and 21 points.

The game did not start in Kentucky's favor, Georgia opened the game up 5-2. But when Ivišić checked in with 16 minutes left in the half, the energy on the team and in Rupp shifted.

The Cats went on a 15-3 run highlighted by a no-look, behind-the-back pass from Ivišić to Reeves for a 3-point basket for a 10-point lead. Kentucky, up 23-13 with 10 minutes left in the half took off from there. Ivišić made his first 3-pointer in the 12th minute of the half after being left wide open. He'd go on to hit back-to-back-to-back baskets. Kentucky would end the half up 19 points, 54 to 35.

At the half, Reeves led the Cats with 14 points and three assists. Ivišić followed with 11 points, shooting perfect from the field, including three from behind the arc. Kentucky moved the ball well with 12 assists for the half.

The Cats continued to build what they created in the first half. Veteran forward Tre Mitchell took it to Georgia in the post, scoring 19 points in the second half to finish with 23.

Kentucky, as a team drained 14 three-point baskets, shooting at 56%. Overall, Kentucky shot 62% from the field. Georgia would cut into the 20-point lead, but the Cats prevailed, 105-96. Kentucky advances to 14-3 overall, 4-1 in the Conference.

Kentucky heads to South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Game tips at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

