Bobby Perry Brings Love of Music to BBN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — While a Friday night trip to Nashville didn't go how Big Blue Nation had hoped, it wasn't for lack of pregame excitement.

Before Kentucky men's basketball took on Gonzaga in the Music City, the UK Alumni Association hosted a pregame part at Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar on Broadway street. It was an opportunity to connect with fans from across the Commonwealth and beyond, along with check in with a former UK standout.

Bobby Perry stared for the Wildcats from 2003 until 2007, but now he's playing towards the beat of a new tune; his love of music.

"I started playing the keyboard in fourth grade," recalled Perry. "There were a lot of times where I'd miss basketball because I had piano lessons."

Now, Perry connects with BBN through his love of music. On Friday, he played with A Common Wealth Band as the group's keyboardist. Perry enjoys the chance to blend his passions, along with a place he calls home, together.

"To see this in Nashville, which is now my hometown is really special."

