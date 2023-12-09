Bradshaw shines in Kentucky 81-66 win over Penn in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Kentucky men's basketball team earned a hard fought 81-66 win over Penn at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Saturday.

Aaron Bradshaw led the way for the Wildcats, recording his first double-double at UK with 17 pts and 11 reb.

Rob Dillingham also finished with 17 pts (3-5 3FG), and Antonio Reeves added 16 pts.

The Wildcats shot 49% (34-69 FG) from the field while forcing 15 turnovers and dishing out 16 assists.

Kentucky never trailed in the game, even though Penn went on a couple lengthy runs in the second half, trimming Kentucky's lead to 1 early in the second half.

The Cats outrebounded the Quakers 41-31, while the bench outscored Penn 40-5.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 7-2 on the year and will now head to Atlanta to face No. 9 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5:30pm.