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Braydon Hawthorne announces his return to Kentucky Basketball

Former four-star forward will suit up for Wildcats in 2026-27
Braydon Hawthorne
Marissa Gilchrist/Marissa Gilchrist
Braydon Hawthorne. 2025 Media Family day at UK men’s basketball practice. Photo by Marissa Gilchrist | UK Athletics
Braydon Hawthorne
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Braydon Hawthorne confirmed Tuesday he will return to Kentucky after redshirting in the 2026-2027 season.

Hawthorne, a former four-star recruit, announced his decision on the final day of the transfer portal window, choosing to remain with the Wildcats rather than explore other opportunities.

The Beckley, West Virginia, native did not appear in a game during his first season, preserving all four years of eligibility.

Ranked No. 35 overall and the No. 9 small forward in the 2025 class by On3, Hawthorne originally selected Kentucky over Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Braydon Hawthorne, Mark Pope
Braydon Hawthorne. Mark Pope. UK men’s basketball practice. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

Following Kentucky’s Round of 32 loss to Iowa State, Hawthorne told BBN Tonight he intended to stay in Lexington.

With the transfer portal deadline approaching, the Beckley native has now made it official, confirming he will return to Kentucky for the 2026-27 season.

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