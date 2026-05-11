'Breakaway Ray:’ Kentucky Football star’s life story set to hit movie screen

HOLLYWOOD, CA (LEX 18) — UK Football’s single-season touchdown record holder will soon have his inspiring life story told on the big screen, emphasizing resilience and the overcoming of adversity.

The Hollywood Reporter announced Monday afternoon that the All-Pro Buffalo Bills running back and kick returner, Ray Davis, will share his story of overcoming the foster care system, with the help of his Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship.

"Breakaway Ray" is a sports drama that follows 9-year-old Ray in San Francisco as he navigates survival on his own, with a mother struggling with addiction and an incarcerated father who later reconnects with Davis. While in foster care, Davis calls the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program, where he soon finds his ‘big’ Patrick.

The screenplay is written by W. Peter Iliff (Point Break, Varsity Blues), with Gary Fleder (Runaway Jury, The Express, Reacher) set to direct. The film is produced by Patrick Rizzotti (Pride, The Collector, The Super) and co-produced by Lanie Albin. The project has the support of the Buffalo Bills and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Davis, a BBBS alumnus turned ambassador, uses his platform to help and inspire others.

Matt Slocum/AP Buffalo Bills' Ray Davis plays during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

“Football gave me something no one else did—it gave me a reason to keep going,” Davis said. “If my story helps even one kid feel seen, or inspires one mentor to step up, then everything I went through was worth it.”

RAY DAVIS

According to Crossroads Production, the team has begun its search for a young actor to portray Ray Davis during his early years—specifically focusing on candidates who have experienced the foster care system.

Production is targeting to begin in San Francisco, where Davis grew up, in February 2027. The project has secured both the California Film Tax Credit and the Scene in San Francisco incentive program. Details about the film's release date and distribution channels will be announced closer to completion.

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