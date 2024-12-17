Brooklyn DeLeye named AVCA Player of the Year finalist

Kentucky Volleyball outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye has been voted as one of four finalists for the 2024 American Volleyball Coaches’ Association National Player of the Year after a stellar sophomore season. The sophomore averaged 4.87 kills per set this season with over 500 kills on the year, hitting .294 while playing all six rotations for the Cats with 1.64 digs per set. She also led Kentucky with 56 aces and accounted for 609.5 points.

2024 AVCA National Player of the Year Finalists

Olivia Babcock (Pittsburgh)

Brooklyn DeLeye (Kentucky)

Sarah Franklin (Wisconsin)

Lexi Rodriguez (Nebraska)



Already named the AVCA South Region Player of the Year and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year DeLeye could become the second Kentucky Volleyball player to win the national player of the year winner in the last five seasons. Madison Lilley won the award during Kentucky’s 2020 national championship winning season.

DeLeye was not voted as one of the 16 quarterfinalists on the watch list for the award at the time of those publications, however due to her impressive performance down the stretch of the season and into the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the committee decided to add DeLeye to the finalist nominations, where her voting took her into the final four.

The winner of the AVCA National Player of the Year award will be announced Friday at the AVCA’s All-America banquet as part of the AVCA convention in Louisville, Kentucky.

2024 AVCA All-Americans for the first, second and third teams will be announced Wednesday.

