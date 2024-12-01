UK Volleyball's Brooklyn DeLeye, Coach Craig Skinner take home SEC honors

UK Volleyball outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye has taken home the SEC Player of the Year honor, the seventh Kentucky player to do so. Coach Craig Skinner has also won SEC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive time.

According to University of Kentucky Athletics, DeLeye will be joined by Emma Grome on the conference first team, while sophomore Molly Tuozzo was voted for the second team.

Previous winners from UK include Sarah Rumley, Madison Lillet, and Emma Grome. In total, Kentucky has won the honor for the last six of seven years.

Asia Thigpen and Brooke Bultema were also selected for the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Craig Skinner has now won the Coach of the Year honor six times in his career after picking up his 300th career SEC win on Wednesday in a match against Missouri.

The news comes as the team was announced to host the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Both honors were announced Sunday afternoon.