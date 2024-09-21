Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Brother Knows Best: Kentucky Football

Which set of football brothers know each other the best?
brother knows best horizontal.png
Sierra Newton
brother knows best horizontal.png
Posted
and last updated
Brother Knows Best: Kentucky Football

We hear from Kentucky Football players all the time about how teammates have become brothers; well, this season, the media guide lists four sets on this team! BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton brings you a fun game of getting to know the Cats called “Brother Knows Best.”

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18