Calipari to be honored with statue at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. — Four icons synonymous with UMass basketball and the University of Massachusetts will be forever immortalized on the Amherst campus when statues of John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman are unveiled outside the Mullins Center on Saturday, September 11.

"These four pillars of our men's basketball program put Massachusetts Basketball on the map during their time in Amherst," said director of athletics Ryan Bamford. "They are responsible for some of the most memorable moments in our program's history, and we are thrilled to honor their legacies with this lasting tribute. We look forward to welcoming these Minuteman legends, their families and our fans back to campus this fall to celebrate this special ceremony together."

The statues will be located along the outdoor concourse approaching the North entrance to the Mullins Center and will be visible from Commonwealth Avenue. Details for the dedication and unveiling, which will be held in conjunction with UMass' Hall of Fame Weekend in September, will be announced at a later date.