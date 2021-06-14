Calipari to be honored with statue at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. — Four icons synonymous with UMass basketball and the University of Massachusetts will be forever immortalized on the Amherst campus when statues of John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman are unveiled outside the Mullins Center on Saturday, September 11.
"These four pillars of our men's basketball program put Massachusetts Basketball on the map during their time in Amherst," said director of athletics Ryan Bamford [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. "They are responsible for some of the most memorable moments in our program's history, and we are thrilled to honor their legacies with this lasting tribute. We look forward to welcoming these Minuteman legends, their families and our fans back to campus this fall to celebrate this special ceremony together."
The statues will be located along the outdoor concourse approaching the North entrance to the Mullins Center and will be visible from Commonwealth Avenue. Details for the dedication and unveiling, which will be held in conjunction with UMass' Hall of Fame Weekend in September, will be announced at a later date.
The UMass Athletics George "Trigger" Burke Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Friday, September 10 at 6 p.m. on the UMass campus. The 1995-96 men's basketball team, led by John Calipari and featuring National Player of the Year Marcus Camby, will be inducted as a team. Tickets for the Hall of Fame event are available by registering online at www.umassalumni.com/HOF2021 [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. Questions regarding the event can be addressed to Director of Special Events & Constituent Relations Jason Germain [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] at jag@umass.edu.