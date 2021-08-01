Camacho-Quinn sets Olympic Record in 100m hurdles, advances to finals

TOKYO — University of Kentucky track & field alumna Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico earned a new Olympic record in the 100m hurdles during semifinals, qualifying for finals alongside Keni Harrison of Team USA in day three of athletics track & field.

Volunteer Assistant Coach Devynne Charlton of Team Bahamas, a Purdue graduate, also qualified for finals in the 100m hurdles, seeded at seventh (12.66).

Camacho-Quinn ran the fastest time in both prelims (12.41) and semifinals (12.26). The previous Olympic record was 12.28. She will run in an individual Olympic final for the first time tonight after not making finals in Rio 2016.

Harrison, the world record-holder in the 100m hurdles, finished third-fastest with a time of 12.51. She set the world record in 2016 (12.20).

Recent UK graduate Dwight St. Hillaire of Trinidad and Tobago ran in the 400m dash heats at the beginning of day three, advancing to the semifinals with a time of 45.41.

Leah Nugent of Jamaica had a semifinals-caliber time in the 400m hurdles on day two but was disqualified for a lane violation. The disqualification was protested and eventually upheld. Nugent ran in the Olympic finals for the 400m hurdles in Rio 2016.

Camacho-Quinn last competed for UK in the 2017-18 season and Keni Harrison in 2014-15, with Harrison serving as a volunteer assistant coach in the 2015-16 season.

Finals for the women’s 100m hurdles begin at 10:50 p.m. ET tonight, August 1, while the men’s 400m dash semifinals will begin on Monday, August 2 at 7:05 a.m. ET.

