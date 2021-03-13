Cam'Ron Fletcher enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky freshman forward Cam'Ron Fletcher has entered the transfer portal.

Kentucky freshman Cam'Ron Fletcher has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Former ESPN 100 prospect played nine games this season for the Wildcats. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 13, 2021

“Although this season did not go the way any of us wanted to, being a part of the Kentucky men’s basketball program has been a great experience,” Fletcher said. “I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates and especially the Big Blue Nation for making my time here so special. I grew so much this season, not only on the court but as a man and I’ll be forever thankful for this opportunity. However, with careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it is in my best interest to explore other options and enter my name into the transfer portal.”

The former four-star recruit appeared in eight games this season with one start for head coach John Calipari, but had some bumps in the road along the way.

“Cam came so far as a teammate and as a player this season,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He improved in all areas and I wish he would have had more opportunities to show everything he worked on. He matured as a person this season and I know he will have great success in whatever path he chooses. I support his decision and I will do anything to help him with his career.”

Fletcher was asked to step away from the team after a reported meltdown following Kentucky's loss to North Carolina back in December.

He would rejoin the team a couple of weeks later, but did not play in a game until the regular season finale against South Carolina.

Fletcher was a consensus four-star product who averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game to lead Vashon High School to the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 state semifinals before postseason play was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He was the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 Player of the Year and was a two-time state champion.

The 6-foot-6 forward was ranked as high as the No. 49 overall player by Rivals. He climbed in the rankings after his surge in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League where he averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

