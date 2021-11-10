Career night for Hunt leads No. 13 Kentucky to season opening win

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sophomore Treasure Hunt scored a career high 18 points, grabbed a career best nine rebounds and dished out a career high five assists as the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team beat Presbyterian College 81-53 on Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Dre'una Edwards led all scorers with 20 points, hitting nine of her 11 shots from the field. All-American Rhyne Howard had 15 points, seven assists, four steals and a blocked shot, while Robyn Benton had 12 points and four steals.

Kentucky made 34 of its 65 shots from the floor (52.3 percent). The Cats made just five of 20 from behind the arc (25.0 percent) and just eight of 19 at the line (42.1 percent).

However, Kentucky had 50 points in the paint compared to just 26 for Presbyterian. The Cats dished out 26 assists and PC had 11. Kentucky also held the advantage in second-chance points (17-6) and bench points (34-18). The Cats forced 25 PC turnovers and turned those into 39 points, while Presbyterian had just nine points off UK's 14 turnovers.