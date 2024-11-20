Cats 4-0 after 97-68 win over Lipscomb in Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A week after upsetting Duke in the Champions Classic, the Kentucky Men’s Basketball team returned to Rupp Arena to face the Lipscomb Bison. The Cats cruised past the Bison with graduate guard Jaxson Robinson leading the way with 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5-5 FT), followed by Lamont Butler with 16. Oteg Oweh would finish with 14, and Koby Brea 12, a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc.

Oweh and Butler opened the game with fire, scoring five straight from Oweh, followed by Butler, who quickly put the Cats up 10-4. Kentucky would clog the lane, forcing the Bison to shoot long-range. UK would hit a 7-0 run early with an exclamation of a basket by Brandon Garrison!

Robinson, who scored only one point in 26 minutes of play against Duke, had 13 of Kentucky’s points at the half- while shooting 50% from the field and 5/5 from the free throw line.

The Cats would stretch the lead as far as 21 points. At the half, Kentucky would be up 43 - 26. As a team, UK was 62% from the 3-point line and outrebounded the Bison 24 - 16.

Kentucky opened the second half, going 5 of 5 from the field. Collin Chandler checked into the game and rattled off five straight points to put the Cats up 76- 43 with 9:40 left to play.

The Cats close out a dominant performance with a 29-point rout. A total of 12 made 3-point baskets and 40 points in the paint.

Kentucky stays home for Friday night's match against Jackson State. That game is set for 7 p.m. and will stream on SEC Network+.

