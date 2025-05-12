CATS ARE DANCING! UK softball punches ticket in NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the 16th-straight year, Kentucky softball is headed to the NCAA tournament. The Cats earn the No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional where the Tigers earned the 11th overall seed in the tournament.

Kentucky will face 3-seeded Northwestern on Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN. One-seeded Clemson and 4-seeded USC Upstate will follow at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 4: G1 loser vs. G2 loser

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner

Sunday

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner

Game 7: G6 winner vs. G6 loser (if necessary)

Kentucky finished the regular season 29-26 overall and 7-17 in conference play, falling in the first round of the SEC tournament to Georgia 8-0 in five innings.

