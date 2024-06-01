Cats continue to roll in Lexington Regional, 6-1 over Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rainy day at Kentucky Proud Park Saturday, but it didn't phase the Cats by any means as they rolled past Illinois 6-1.

UK got the bats going first in the top of the second, Ryan Nicholson hit a two-run bomb out to left center as the Cats took the 2-0 lead.

Brody Harding got Illinois on the board with the RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, but Kentucky quickly responded in the top of the fifth. Ryan Waldschmidt doubled down the left field line, sending in James McCoy to make it 3-1 Cats on top.

UK found some momentum again in the top of the seventh. Runners on the corner with Waldschmidt at first and Grant Smith at third. Emilien Pitre grounds out to second. Waldschmidt is out at second, but Pitre is safe at first for the RBI single bringing in Smith to make it 4-1. Waldschmidt did what he does best, shined at the plate. A two-run homer in the top of ninth to bring Kentucky Proud Park to an uproar, rain and all, as the Cats took the 6-1 lead.

After four pitching changes Friday, a very showing from Trey Pooser on the mound. Pitched seven innings with five hits, two walks, one run and seven strikeouts. Ryan Hagenow closed it out for the Cats on the mound.

Kentucky will play the winner of Indiana State and Illinois Sunday night at 6. If they lose, the Cats will play again Monday.