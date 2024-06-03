Cats cruise in Lexington Regional Championship, 5-0 over Indiana State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball made it look easy in front of their home crowd this weekend. The Cats cruised in the Lexington Regional Championship Sunday night 5-0 over Indiana State.

The Cats remained undefeated and knocked off every team in the bracket on their quest for victory. UK will host Super Regionals next week.

UK got started early with a sac fly from Devin Burkes to send in Emilien Pitre for the first run of the game.

Ryan Nicholson started right where he left off on Saturday. He hit a solo shot in the top of the second to give the Cats the quick 2-0 lead. His 20th home run of the season, the most hit by any Kentucky player in the Nick Mingione era.

Senior shortstop Grant Smith came to play on defense. Two unbelievable plays:

Top of the third, Nolan McCarthy wore one with the bases loaded, advancing Nick Lopez to make it 3-0 Cats on top.

Last year's regional star pitcher Mason Moore got the start on the mound. Pitched SIX innings with four hits, three walks, zero runs and six strikeouts.

Top of the seventh, Pitre sent one flying to bullpen for the two-run bomb to give UK the 5-0 lead.

