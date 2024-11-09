Cats Cruise Past Bucknell, 100-72

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team spent Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena and, for the second time this week, left with a win. Although it didn't initially look like it would turn into the high-scoring affair of Monday night (a 103-62 domination of Wright State), the Cats once against hit the century mark.

Kentucky earned a 100-72 win over Bucknell to move to 2-0 to start the year.

An ever-so-slightly lower score? True. Less dazzling? Not by a long shot. Kentucky, particularly in the second half, showed off a fast-paced offense built on sharing the ball, firing off three-pointers, and crashing the glass.

The result? Plenty of highlights.

No look pass from @KerrKriisa ➡️ Feugo for 3️⃣ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



📺 - SECNetwork+ pic.twitter.com/Le2iK56SGa — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 9, 2024

In their second game of the season, the No. 23 Wildcats shot 48 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond-the-arc.

Koby Brea led the team in triples, finishing 6-8 from deep for a game-high 20 points. Jaxson Robinson (14), Amari Williams (13), Andrew Carr (11) and Otega Oweh (10) joined him in double-figures.

Williams earned his second double-double of the season, securing 14 rebounds in 20 minutes.

Today’s honorary Y: two-time SEC Tournament champion, Dale Brown! pic.twitter.com/hLS1kw1ivk — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 9, 2024

Kentucky led Bucknell 47-31 after 20 minutes, while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 32 percent from deep and 60 percent (3-5) from the charity stripe. Both teams were 6-19 from deep, and Jaxson Robinson led the way for UK with 11 first-half points.

The Cats found a more-consistent rhythm after the break, thanks in part to the team's collective passing ability. Kerr Kriisa finished with 12 assists, which ties his career high, set when he played for Arizona in 2022.

The ball movement and the INTENSITY 🤌



📺 - SECNetwork+ pic.twitter.com/Kqs8DnOmbj — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 9, 2024

The Cats led by as many as 29 and ended the afternoon with a 28-point win against the Bison.

Kentucky will return to the hardwood Tuesday night for a prime time matchup against No. 7 Duke in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual "Champions Classic" will begin with Kansas vs. Michigan State at 6:30 p.m., followed by Wildcats and Blue Devils at approximately 9 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

