Cats earn No. 2 overall seed in NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a historic regular season, Kentucky baseball is far from finished.

The Cats earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament Monday afternoon. This is the highest seed in program history. UK joins 10 other SEC teams in the tournament, an all-time record.

After finishing the regular season as co-champions of the SEC, just the second time a team as done that within the program, the Cats get ready to embark on a new journey in the postseason.

The Road to Omaha starts right here in Lexington. The Lexington Regional starts this Friday where the Cats face Western Michigan first at noon ET. Illinois and Indiana State will follow at 7 p.m.

Kentucky has only advanced to Super Regionals twice, in 2017 where they lost to Louisville and last year losing to LSU.