Cats fell short on Senior Night against the Commodores, 68-66

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky started senior night with a different lineup of Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Brennan Canada, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Jacob Toppin.

The Wildcats started slow, not scoring its first field goal until about two minutes into the game from Antonio Reeves. Vanderbilt's Liam Robbins left the game after four minutes. Without the leading blocker of the SEC, the Cats and Commodores continued to trade baskets until Kentucky finally broke away on a 6-0 run with a big push coming from a Fredrick 3-point basket.

UK's largest lead was by five, but the Cats didn't find its offensive flow, falling behind at halftime 34-30.

Kentucky only shot 32.4% from the field and only 1/9 from the 3-point line. Vanderbilt also had a bad scoring half, shooting 36.4% from the field, however, the Commodores were able to convert 4/13 from three.

The second half started off like the first for Kentucky until Chris Livingston brought life into the team with a steal and a jam at the other end. Three trips to the free throw line from Tshiebwe and Toppin, and Kentucky cut the deficit to two points. Vandy stretched the lead to 11 points.

Wallace went out early in the second half with a lower leg injury and was later announced he would not return to the game.

Reeves hit a momentum 3-point basket to once again bring UK within two. Kentucky faced another field goal-scoring drought heading into the final four minutes of the game. Reeves tied the game at 64 on the free throw line with two minutes left. Vanderbilt hit a jumper and left 02.6 seconds on the clock, but Kentucky didn't convert the final shot.

Tshiebwe finished with 21 points and 20 rebounds, followed by Reeves with 14 points. Toppin had 10 boards and seven points on the night.

Kentucky heads to Arkansas next (20-10 overall, 11-6 in the SEC). That game is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

