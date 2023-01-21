Cats remain in win column with 76-67 over Texas A&M

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The Kentucky Wildcats snap Texas A&M's seven-game win streak with a gritty performance in Rupp Arena on Saturday.

Kentucky's shots didn't start falling until about two minutes into the game. A 3-pointer by CJ Fredrick got the Cats going.

Kentucky didn't find its real stride until a 14-2 run, with the biggest contributions coming from two Chris Livingston 3-pointers and several plays from Antonio Reeves. Kentucky hit a bit of a scoring drought toward the end of the first half, with a 3-pointer by Toppin with 3:19 left being the last shot to fall before heading into the locker room.

At the half, Kentucky shot 30.6% from the field, with 7 of 21 coming from behind the 3-point line. Aggies shot 56.5% from the field and outrebounded the Cats 20-16.

Toppin opened up the second half with a jumper, and Wallace got his first shot of the day. Things got a little chippy under the basket with a double foul called on Aggies' Julius Marble and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Reeves continued to make his presence known in the second half by making pivotal plays. He finished with 23 points followed by Toppin with 17. Tshiebwe led in rebounds with 17. The Cats finished the game shooting 40.3% from the field.

Up next, the Cats head to Nashville, TN, to take on Vanderbilt. The game is set for Tuesday, January 24 at 9 p.m. on SEC Network.

