Cats scratch their way to tough road win at Auburn

The No. 22 Kentucky men's basketball team earned one of its better wins of the season, going on the road to a hostile Neville Arena environment and defeating No. 13 Auburn 70-59.

Kentucky went wire-to-wire and never trailed throughout the game while shooting 44% and holding Auburn to 31% shooting from the field.

Three Cats scored in double-figures, with Antonio Reeves leading the way with 22 pts (3-6 3pt FG), Adou Thiero with 14 pts and 8 reb, and Rob Dillingham with 11 pts.

The Wildcats showed arguably their best defensive effort of the season by holding the Tigers below 60 pts, only the second time Auburn has scored less than 60 pts this season.

Full stats from Saturday's game can be found here.

Kentucky will return to the road when it travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN.