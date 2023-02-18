Cats win the day in 66-54 victory over Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Kentucky remains in the win column after facing the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

The game started with a high defensive effort from both teams. No shots fell until almost two minutes into the game. The Wildcats produced early, with Antonio Reeves opening the game with a 3-point basket. Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston made the mark in the first half leading with 12 points and shooting perfectly from the field (3/3) and behind the free throw line (2/2) for nine points.

Reeves collected two fouls early, so Adou Theiro saw more minutes than usual.

Kentucky went into the locker room up 20 points. Kentucky shot 42% from the field while holding Tennessee to 25% and limited second chances from the Vols in the rebounding effort 22- 14.

The second half did not start off well for the Cats. The Vols cut into the lead with a 7-0 run to start. Livingston ended the run with a strong drive to the rim. Kentucky kept the Volunteers at bay despite Oscar Tshiebwe collecting his fourth foul with 10 minutes left in the game.

Jacob Toppin led the second half with explosive dunks and effort on defense and the boards.

Four Wildcats finished in double digits. Wallace and Tsiebwe led the pack with 16, followed by Livingston, and Toppin with 12, and 11 respectively.

Kentucky athletics honored the 1996-98 teams during halftime of the game.

Reunited! The ‘96, ‘97 and ‘98 teams are back in Lexington 💙 pic.twitter.com/qXJddoZn3L — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 18, 2023

Up next: Kentucky travels to Gainsville, Florida to take on the Gators. That game is Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

