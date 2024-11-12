Champions Classic renewed, will continue through 2028 season, UK announces

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky announced on Tuesday that the State Farm Champions Classic has been renewed and is set to continue through the 2028 season.

The Kentucky Men's Basketball program will continue to take part in the event, along with Duke, Kansas, Michigan State and ESPN, UK reported.

UK noted that the event began in 2011 at Madison Square Garden where Kentucky won against Kansas in a 75-65 victory.

“We are extremely excited about the continuation of this premier event in college basketball,” UK head coach Mark Pope said. “For nearly 15 years, the Champions Classic has showcased the nation’s best programs, seen unforgettable moments, featured terrific games and been the stage where players have become stars.”

The doubleheader event will take place in New York in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18, 2025. The Wildcats will take on Duke 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Kansas versus Michigan game which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Additional site dates will be announced at a later time.