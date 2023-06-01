Watch Now
Chris Livingston to stay in NBA Draft

Chet White
Chris Livingston. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 71-68. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 8:59 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 20:59:22-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston has decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft pool. After declaring on April 12, Livingston has spent the summer working out with teams such as the Charlotte Hornets and LA Lakers. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

The freshman who played in 34 games and started in 26 of them became a clutch player, making hard shots when the Cats needed them most. He had a career-high 14 points against UCLA and a career-high 15 boards at Florida.

