Chris Livingston to stay in NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston has decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft pool. After declaring on April 12, Livingston has spent the summer working out with teams such as the Charlotte Hornets and LA Lakers. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston is staying in the 2023 NBA Draft in June, his agent Brandon Cavanaugh of Klutch Sports Group tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Livingston, a 6-foot-6 guard, has had a strong showing in pre-draft process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2023

The freshman who played in 34 games and started in 26 of them became a clutch player, making hard shots when the Cats needed them most. He had a career-high 14 points against UCLA and a career-high 15 boards at Florida.

In the gym: Kihei Clark, Chris Livingston, DaRon Holmes ll, & Adam Flagler. pic.twitter.com/03WSmtNALJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 26, 2023

