Clara Strack ready to lead Kentucky Women's Basketball in her senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Clara Strack is coming off a standout junior season. The senior center averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.53 blocks, 1.89 assists and 1.22 steals per game, leading Kentucky in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. She was also named a top-five finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, presented annually to the nation's top center.

Now entering her third season in Lexington, Strack is embracing a bigger leadership role as Kentucky looks to build on last year's success.

BBN Tonight's Hannah Hamelback sat down with Strack to talk about her journey, her goals for her senior season and a few fun facts away from the court in this edition of "Lazy Conversations by the Lazy River."

WATCH: Clara Strack "Lazy Conversations"

For more on Kentucky Women's Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.