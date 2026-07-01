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Coach Kenny Brooks on BBN Tonight: Breaking records, roster retention, and more

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
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Nick Lazaroff
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In the first two years of Coach Kenny Brooks leading the University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team, he's brought in some great talent through the transfer portal and recruiting. He plans to keep that going through year three.

Brooks sat down with BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton to discuss breaking records in the first two years, resetting the standard, roster retention, portal searching, and more.

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