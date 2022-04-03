Coffel lifts Kentucky over LSU with extra inning HR

BATON ROUGE, La. — Erin Coffel hit a towering drive to left field in the top of the eighth inning with two runners on to lift No. 8 Kentucky to an 8-5 win over No. 20 LSU at Tiger Park, securing the series.

Coffel came up to the plate in the top of the eighth inning following a lead-off walk to Kayla Kowalik and an infield single by Rylea Smith to put two on with no outs. Coffel then crushed a pitch from Shelby Wickersham over the wall in left field and into the Tiger Park berm.

Tatum Spangler, who picked up her second win in as many nights in the circle, pitched the bottom of the eighth. The Tigers got the first two batters on, but Spangler buckled down and record a strikeout, groundout and flyout to end the game without a run scoring.

Kentucky improves to 24-8 on the season with Saturday night’s win on ESPN. The Wildcats are 5-3 in Southeastern Conference play. LSU falls to 22-14 and 3-5 in SEC play.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET from Tiger Park. The game will be broadcasted live on SEC Network+, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.