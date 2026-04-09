Collin Chandler enters transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky

Collin Chandler is entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Farmington, Utah, is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he became a major contributor for the Wildcats. Chandler started 31 of 36 games and averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals, finishing as one of the team’s top scoring options.

Collin Chandler has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.



He is tagged "Do Not Contact," meaning coaches cannot initiate contact, but Chandler can reach out to schools.



Here's the latest @KentuckyMBB 2025-26 roster update:@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/YSpNbuNlS1 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 9, 2026

A former top-35 recruit, Chandler built his impact around perimeter shooting. He connected on 41 percent of his three-point attempts on a team-high volume, ranking among the top shooters in the SEC.

Chandler originally committed to play for Mark Pope at BYU before following him to Kentucky after Pope was hired in 2024. His path to college basketball also included a two-year mission before arriving on campus.

With multiple reports of Collin Chandler hitting the portal, I’ll never forget this shot to beat Tennessee in Rupp Arena this past season. pic.twitter.com/gb6owdGWBU — Nick Lazaroff (@NickelLaz) April 8, 2026

His portal entry includes a “do not contact” tag, meaning programs cannot reach out to him directly. Instead, Chandler will control the process and initiate conversations with schools he is interested in.

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