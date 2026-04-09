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Collin Chandler enters transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky

The sophomore averaged 9.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from three this season
Collin Chandler enters transfer portal
Chet White/Chet White
Collin Chandler. Kentucky loses to Iowa State 82-63. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Collin Chandler enters transfer portal
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Collin Chandler is entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Farmington, Utah, is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he became a major contributor for the Wildcats. Chandler started 31 of 36 games and averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals, finishing as one of the team’s top scoring options.

A former top-35 recruit, Chandler built his impact around perimeter shooting. He connected on 41 percent of his three-point attempts on a team-high volume, ranking among the top shooters in the SEC.

Chandler originally committed to play for Mark Pope at BYU before following him to Kentucky after Pope was hired in 2024. His path to college basketball also included a two-year mission before arriving on campus.

His portal entry includes a “do not contact” tag, meaning programs cannot reach out to him directly. Instead, Chandler will control the process and initiate conversations with schools he is interested in.

For more on Kentucky Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

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